Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

AERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th.

In other news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,456,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,419,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,615 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 173,418 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. 1,145,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,728. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $747.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

