Aeon (AEON) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,339.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000584 BTC on major exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $3,339.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.68 or 0.00437364 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000805 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

