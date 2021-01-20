Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEGXF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS AEGXF traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

