Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.06

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.06 and last traded at $89.05, with a volume of 2505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

