Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $120.60

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $120.60 and last traded at $119.10, with a volume of 2249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 173.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.8% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

