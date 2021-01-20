Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $98.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $89.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $7,810,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,035.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock worth $151,501,989. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

