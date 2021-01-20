Adshares Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $2.07 million and $601.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008066 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,651,270 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Adshares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

