ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Trading Up 5.8%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.90. 160,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 179,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of ADDvantage Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

