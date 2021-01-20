Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Update

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $25,610.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $109,329.11. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,377 shares of company stock worth $53,509,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADUS stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,957. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $123.82.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

