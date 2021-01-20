Addenda Capital Inc. Takes Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 4.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 204,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 61.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the second quarter valued at about $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

