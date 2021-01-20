Addenda Capital Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in STERIS by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in STERIS by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in STERIS by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in STERIS by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of STE opened at $188.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.53 and a 200-day moving average of $175.33. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $203.90.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
STERIS Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
