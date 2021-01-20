ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives $42.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. 402,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $178,753.28. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,117 shares of company stock worth $1,414,653. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 206,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 196,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.