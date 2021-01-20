ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 25th (OTCMKTS:ACEVU)

ACE Convergence Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ACEVU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 25th. ACE Convergence Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of ACE Convergence Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACEVU opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26.

Get ACE Convergence Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEVU. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.