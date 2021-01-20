Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) (LON:ACC) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.00

Shares of Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) (LON:ACC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 93.30 ($1.22), with a volume of 39780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.18).

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.18 million and a P/E ratio of -17.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.42.

In other Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) news, insider Michael Jackson sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total value of £400,000 ($522,602.56).

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software offers communications services combining media, political, and social media insights with monitoring and analysis tools for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder engagement, and influencer marketing.

