Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Lessened by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,706,990 shares of company stock worth $152,811,384. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $255.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.