Acamar Partners Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ACAMU) Shares Up 7.4%

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAMU)’s share price shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $12.89. 3,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 6,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAMU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 465,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,000.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

