Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 601,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 1,114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,719,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,897,000 after buying an additional 50,128 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

ACIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25. Acacia Communications has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $114.76.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

