Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (FAP.TO) (TSE:FAP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (FAP.TO) (TSE:FAP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (FAP.TO) stock opened at C$3.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$2.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.68, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.00.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (FAP.TO) Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

