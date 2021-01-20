AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Up 10.5%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s stock price rose 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.32 and last traded at $49.08. Approximately 1,250,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,374,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

ABCL has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

There is no company description available for AbCellera Biologics Inc

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.