Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABCM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Abcam from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abcam currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $23.25 on Monday. Abcam has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

