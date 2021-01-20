Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,885 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,055,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,572. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.72. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $199.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

