Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Trimmed by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 71,351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $112.57 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $115.14. The firm has a market cap of $199.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day moving average of $105.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

