AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.
ELUXY traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. 4,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,207. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $55.25.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
