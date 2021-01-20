AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

ELUXY traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. 4,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,207. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

