A.I.S. Resources Limited (AIS.V) (CVE:AIS) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of A.I.S. Resources Limited (AIS.V) (CVE:AIS) were down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 554,457 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 504,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.06.

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a venture capital firm specializing specializes in early stage and growth capital investments. The firm prefers to invest in mining and minerals trading; battery materials like lithium, manganese, nickel, and gold; internet of things; and information technology sectors. It seeks to invest globally but focuses on British Columbia in Canada, Australia, and Latin America.

