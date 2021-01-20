A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $465.46

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $465.46 and traded as high as $516.00. A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) shares last traded at $505.00, with a volume of 266,167 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 483.75 ($6.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 511.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 465.46. The company has a market cap of £560.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

