931 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 2.3% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Square by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 12.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Square by 2.3% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $227.26. 6,484,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,205,403. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $246.49. The company has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.43, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.30 and a 200 day moving average of $172.28.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.39.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,163,655 shares of company stock worth $241,017,093. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

