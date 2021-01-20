8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings. 8X8 reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of EGHT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,410. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $30,518.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,257.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 4,116 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $67,790.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,428.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

