888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) Hits New 12-Month High at $325.00

888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 313.50 ($4.10), with a volume of 57506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.05).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.91.

In related news, insider Itai Pazner sold 300,000 shares of 888 Holdings plc (888.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £780,000 ($1,019,074.99).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

