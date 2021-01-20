8,570 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,570 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,329,000 shares of company stock worth $2,049,152,260. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

