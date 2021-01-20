835,789 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Acquired by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 835,789 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,976,000. Tapestry accounts for 1.1% of Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $379,148,000 after buying an additional 5,136,901 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Tapestry by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,411 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 66,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TPR shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.61.

NYSE:TPR opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.