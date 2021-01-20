8,252 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 65,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,386. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 999.62, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $165.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.13 and its 200 day moving average is $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.