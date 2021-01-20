$8.92 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to post sales of $8.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.70 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $6.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $24.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $33.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.26 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $42.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $814,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,304,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,612,256.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 125,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares in the company, valued at $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after acquiring an additional 268,381 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,122,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 539,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,235. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $589.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

