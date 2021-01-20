7,670 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

NEE traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,021,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,803,283. The stock has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

