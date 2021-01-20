$765.30 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to post sales of $765.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $741.20 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $824.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $129.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

