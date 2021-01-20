730,635 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Acquired by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 730,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,465,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after buying an additional 1,646,265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $10,073,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 356.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 528,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,131,000 after acquiring an additional 469,889 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The business had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. Barclays raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.