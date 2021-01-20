6,767 Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $98,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 54.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AB opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $36.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.66 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

