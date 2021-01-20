6,688 Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Purchased by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.93 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVNT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

