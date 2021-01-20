6,688 Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Acquired by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,992,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,926,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,931,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.93 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

