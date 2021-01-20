6,553 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,523 shares of company stock worth $1,847,735. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.53.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

