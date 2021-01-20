642 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Bought by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,593,000 after buying an additional 857,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 254,731 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 928,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,022 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 657,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NEAR remained flat at $$50.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. 668,395 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12.

