$61.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will announce $61.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.80 million. The Marcus posted sales of $206.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year sales of $262.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.57 million to $267.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $604.08 million, with estimates ranging from $568.26 million to $639.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

MCS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NYSE:MCS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. 649,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,933. The Marcus has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $499.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in The Marcus by 4.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Marcus by 46.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in The Marcus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Marcus by 316.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in The Marcus by 13.4% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

