6,063 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.92. 8,651,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

