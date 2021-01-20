$6.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce sales of $6.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.64 billion and the highest is $8.78 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $9.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $23.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $26.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $35.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,052,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,996,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,960,000 after buying an additional 419,305 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 37.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,101,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,367,000 after buying an additional 3,289,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after buying an additional 1,445,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,910,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after buying an additional 468,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,653,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.