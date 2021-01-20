5,500 Shares in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,717,000 after buying an additional 97,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 22.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after buying an additional 68,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZZ. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

AZZ traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.43. 890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,275. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.13.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

