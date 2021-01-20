5,350 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Purchased by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.84. 1,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,492. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

