50,147 Shares in United States Copper Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:CPER) Acquired by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in United States Copper Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:CPER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. United States Copper Index Fund makes up about 0.4% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned 1.47% of United States Copper Index Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 108.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares during the period.

Shares of CPER stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. 291,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,539. United States Copper Index Fund, LP has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60.

