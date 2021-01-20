500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.54. 594,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,225,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $538.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.42.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

