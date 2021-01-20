4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FDMT) Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 20th

4D Molecular Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:FDMT) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 20th. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had issued 8,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $193,200,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.01 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

