$47.73 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report $47.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.90 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $45.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $185.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.40 million to $185.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $197.51 million, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $204.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $47.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.12 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $56.64. 16,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 377,700.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $4,909,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 181.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 33,789 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.