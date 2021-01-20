4,473 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 49,566,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,524,063. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

